Five Dentists Win Prestigious American Web Design Awards

Curtis Group Dental Marketing, an innovative company leading the way in dental practice marketing, received eight award certificates from Graphic Design USA honoring five of their dental clients' Internet entities (websites, social media pages, etc.). Three of the dental clients won two awards.



The competition celebrates the power of well-designed websites and other online communications to attract audiences, generate engagement and response, and promote products, services and ideas.



Curtis Group won American Web Design Awards for the following online dental marketing tools:



- www.SterlingDentalDDS.com ... Website Design

- www.SterlingDentalDDS.mobi ... Smart Phone Website Design

- www.SophisticatedSmilesNJ.com ... Website Design

- www.TribecaSmiles.com ... Website Design

- www.Facebook.com/TribecaSmiles ... Facebook Design

- www.Facebook.com/LeBlancDDS ... Facebook Design

- www.Facebook.com/BearBranchFamilyDentistry ... Facebook Design

- www.Facebook.com/JayParnesDDS ... Facebook Design



About Curtis Group

Curtis Group gives their clients a powerful and cost-effective way to market their dental practices by streamlining websites with social media, all while using innovative digital design. Every year Curtis Group has submitted nominations since 1997, they have had at least one dental client win a national award. Their best year honored eleven dental clients in all, many with multiple awards. To see a slideshow of all the awarded designs over the years, go to www.CurtisGroup.com/awards.