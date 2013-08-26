Five Go Mountaineering - Liverpool Solicitors Take on 3 Peaks Challenge for Local Children's Charity Birthday

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- On 14th September this year, Family Law Solicitors, Edwina Harkin, Ruth Allanson and Joanne Rowe, accompanied by Employment Law Solicitor Seán Carty and Private Client Associate Solicitor Krystal Lewis will embark upon the challenging ascent of the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales. As well as the three climbs, the challenge involves 462 miles of driving between the three countries.



The team have been training hard and are aiming to finish the challenge, including a combined climb of over 3000 metres, within 24 hours. When asked about the Three Peaks Challenge, Family Solicitor Ruth Allanson said;



“We started planning this event in January this year when September seemed so far away. It is nearly upon us and nerves are starting to show. I don’t underestimate the stress this challenge is going to place upon us, both physically and emotionally.



But I am looking forward to it, particularly as the funds raised are going to such a worthy cause, something which as a children’s solicitor I feel is very important. I will be pleased to reach the summit of Snowdon, which is the last of the mountains in our challenge and see the final stretch through with a celebratory drink at the end.”



Ruth's colleague Joanne Rowe also spoke about her decision to take on the challenge to raise money for Listening Ear, saying that after attending the charity's AGM and hearing the stories of the children it had supported, she was moved to tears.



Whilst racking up the blisters on their three climbs, the solicitors will be raising money for local charity Listening Ear. 2013 is a special year for Listening Ear as it not only celebrates its 21st birthday but also the 10th anniversary of the Butterflies project, a specialist service for children and young people aged between 6 and 16 who have experienced bereavement loss, (murder, manslaughter or suicide) separation or divorce. To celebrate their birthday year, Listening Ear, has set itself the ambitious fundraising targets of £21,000 for Listening Ear, and £10,000 for Butterflies.



After hearing about plans for their trek, Listening Ear Merseyside's Manager, Richard Brown, said;



“Listening Ear are extremely grateful for the support from the team at Canter Levin and Berg, in terms of the upcoming 3 peaks challenge. As an ambitious counselling and children’s support service, operating in uncertain economic times, this opportunity will hopefully ensure we can continue to deliver and improve our award winning programmes, improving the mental health of the population of Merseyside.”



Edwina, Ruth, Jo, Krystal and Seán need your help to raise money for Listening Ear. If you’d like to make a donation, visit the Canter Levin & Berg fundraising page on Virgin Money Giving. Remember; if you are a UK resident please make sure that you indicate that your donation is eligible to have Gift Aid added to it.



About Canter Levin & Berg

Founded in 1947, Canter Levin & Berg is a large regional firm of Solicitors based in Liverpool, Merseyside.



With 12 partners and more than 100 staff based in offices in Liverpool and Kirkby, we offer a comprehensive range of legal services for our clients.



From road traffic and other accident claims to criminal, family law services and employment law, we have friendly, efficient and professional staff available to deal with your legal requirements whatever they may be.



About Listening Ear

Founded in 1990 and based in St. Nicholas Church, Halewood, South Liverpool, Listening Ear offers counselling and support for people aged 6 and up both in the Knowsley area and across the North West.



Some of the services offered include an award winning activity-based therapy service for young people aged 11 to 17 and ‘Retain’ – a counselling service for local residents at risk of losing their employment due to work-related mental health issues such as anxiety or stress. In addition to these services, Listening Ear also helps children through difficult experiences such as bereavement and the trauma of local authority intervention in their families and runs a Friendship After Bereavement group to offer support to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.