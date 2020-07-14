Five Guys a Week Fame, Christian Sanderson Gearing Up for Future Projects

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Christian Sanderson needs no introduction especially for those who have admired him in his recent hit reality dating show Five Guys a Week. Christian, prior to entering the entertainment industry, was a banker who believed in work hard play hard. After having arrived to London in 2010, Christian started his alternate career on TV screens. From his well-known extra in Made in Chelsea to his venture with ITV1 on the Keith Lemon commercial, Christian has done quite a lot of projects in the past decade. He also filmed for Channel 4 Magic show with Daniel Madison, a music video with Olly Murs, Curtis Moor and a few other artists. He was also an extra for the Only Way in Essex aired on ITV2. He also played a key part in Alan Carr's summer spectacular 2.



During his initial years in London, Christian also got himself a string of auditions and landed with a small part in the most famous Star Wars film. He played a storm trooper along with certain other functional parts. IMDB has recognized him for his upcoming Cash Truck (2021), Five Guys a Week (2020), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and his uncredited roles in Wonder Woman as Grenadier Guide and in Fury as Waffen – SS soldier. Christian is very active on social media especially on Instagram. This is the right place to follow his stories and his life moments. Here is wishing Christian Sanderson the very best of luck in his future endeavors.



To connect with Christian Sand visit https://www.instagram.com/christian_sand/



About Christian Sanderson

Christian Sanderson is an international banker and a fraud investigator from London. Christian is also very popular in the entertainment industry and recently rose to fame with his appearance in the latest hit dating show Five Guys a Week aired on Channel4.



