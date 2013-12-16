Five Healthy Habits to Reduce Mental Decline

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Numerous studies have been released regarding how healthy habits can reduce everything from obesity rates, to health issues, and cognitive decline. To narrow down the focus, a 35 year study from the United Kingdom has identified five behaviors that can be changed to reduce the risk of cognitive decline, and many of these can improve other illnesses while making one mentally sharper and more focused as well.



After assessing data gathered from the study, the authors identified these five factors as being essential for living a relatively disease free, healthier life:

- Getting regular exercise

- Refraining from smoking

- Keeping a low bodyweight

- Maintaining a healthy diet

- Reducing alcohol intake



The study showed that individuals who kept to at least four out of these five behaviors had a 60 percent decline in cognitive degeneration and dementia-like diseases. Furthermore, there were 70 percent fewer cases of diabetes, stroke, and heart disease when compared with those who followed none of the behaviors.



Small changes can be significant for healthy lives. If the participants in the study had added only one extra healthy behavior at the beginning of the 35 year research period, there would have been a 13 percent drop in dementia, a 12 percent drop in diabetes, and a 5 percent reduction in deaths.



“We have known for some time that what is good for your heart is also good for your head, and this study provides more evidence to show that healthy living could significantly reduce the chances of developing dementia,” study author Doug Brown advised.



This highlights the importance of beginning healthy habits, no matter how small, as soon as able to ensure longevity and quality of life for a longer period than if poor health habits continue.



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