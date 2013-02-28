Five Keys to Being a Good Friend: For Kids

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- It should come as no surprise that children obtain a robust amount of knowledge from educational television series, like Raggs (http://www.raggs.com/), a popular children's TV show. Family programming has now become a respected and engaging tool, both in and out of the classroom, for teaching children essential lessons. In February, there is always an emphasis on love, with Valentine's Day approaching on the 14th.



This year, family television programs are taking a new approach to the month of love, however, by teaching children the valuable lesson of friendship.



As you prepare to celebrate February, the newly appointed Month of Friendship, here are five keys to teach your children on being a good friend:



-Talk to them about sharing. Children often struggle with grasping the concept of sharing their toys. Teach them how much fun sharing with friends can be.



-When your child has play dates, plan for them to do something where they must work together. An example of this could be drawing a chalk mural in the driveway or baking cookies. By working together, they will learn how to work as a team.



-Teach them to listen when others speak. This can be difficult in younger children, but, by having your child listen to what their friends are saying, you will have taught them a very valuable lesson.



- Allow your child to be themselves around their friends. Let them be creative. This freedom of self will greatly assist them for years to come.



- Let them have fun! Teach them that fun can be as simple as laughing with a friend!



