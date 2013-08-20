Five of the Best Hotel Deals in South Carolina for Under $200 a Night

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- There is no need to wait and save money for years before finally taking a vacation, when there are amazing hotel deals out there ready to be scooped up. Different hotels in Columbia, and hotels in Greenville are offering unbelievably low prices letting people start their vacation sooner than later.



Hampton Inn Columbia Historic District: Anybody who is looking to spend time at a place located right in the center of historic landmarks, amazing architecture, rich culture, amazing dining and shopping locations all topped off with the infamous Southern Hospitality, then the Hampton Inn Columbia Historic District is defiantly a place for them. Room rates from $139 a night (not including taxes). With high standards and amazing features Hampton Inn Columbia Historic District has become one of the best places to stay in Columbia.



Hilton Columbia Center: Located close to University of South Carolina, South Carolina State Capitol Building, South Carolina State Museum, Columbia Riverfront Park, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, and the new Innovista Technology Epicenter, this hotel is suitable for people who visit Columbia for both work and play. Rates starting from $199 a night (not including taxes) allows people to enjoy the upscale hotel facility for which Hilton Hotels are famous for. Winner of many awards and amazing facilities makes Hilton Columbia Center the first choice of every visitor who comes to Columbia.



Hampton Inn Greenville I-385 Woodruff Rd is a hotel that has been providing its guests all the comforts expecetd by today's travelers whether they come for work or play. Located a few minutes from the heart of Greenville and a short distance away from everything Greenville has to offer such as Historical shops, shopping malls, great entertainment and amazing restaurants and bars. The hotel offers rates from $99 a night (not including taxes).



Hampton Inn & Suites Greenville Downtown RiverPlace: complete with signature features such as glass enclosed circular one bedroom suites, and guest rooms and studio suites with balconies, this hotel will impress all the guest who decide to spend time in Downtown Greenville. Its elegance, high standard amenities and amazing location will deliver a unique yet wonderful experience to all the guests. The rates at Hampton Inn & Suites Greenville Downtown RiverPlace start from $199 a night (not including taxes).



Courtyard by Marriott Greenville Downtown: There are certainly a lot of things to do in Greenville and the Courtyard by Marriott Greenville Downtown has brought all the charm Greenville has to offer inside the hotel as well. Rates from $189 a night (not including taxes). Guest of this hotel enjoy Marriott Courtyard’s signature hospitality and dedication to excellence which is sure to make their stay most pleasurable.



For more information, please visit http://www.hospitalityamerica.com



Media Contact: Carla Chapoval

Email: carla@simplewaresolutions.com