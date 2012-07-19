Five Pet Place Completes First International Transaction

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Five Pet Place, a company specializing in producing attractive and functional products for cats, today completed its first international transaction with the shipment of a Food & Water Server and Scratching Pad to Australia.



"We've received inquires from London, Munich and Paris in the past," said company founder Michael Ostrofsky. "We're delighted this inquiry led to our first customer outside the United States. It's further validation of our Collection of Pet Accessories for the Home™."



Attracted by Five Pet Place's Design



"We got an e-mail from a woman in Melbourne," said Ostrofsky. "She just adopted a young cat from a shelter and wanted some nice things to care for him. She mentioned there aren't any attractive, high quality products for cats in Australia and was attracted to our design. She ordered a two bowl Food & Water Server in Pure White with a beautiful Prima Carrara quartz centerpiece plus a matching Scratching Pad. Both have nameplates with 'Romeo" engraved in our Serif font and are quite striking."



International Friendly Policies Help



Since Five Pet Place offers free shipping to its American customers, the company gladly helped to subsidize shipping for this international transaction as well. "We cross shopped various carriers, found a great price through the United States Postal Service, then absorbed some of the cost to help our customer out," said Ostrofsky. "She didn't ask, either. We volunteered to do it."



The company also included two extra Food & Water Server bowls at no charge. "Cats being cats, we thought Romeo might get under our customer's feet one day. Even though our supplier's bowls are distributed worldwide and can be found in New Zealand, we thought having a spare bowl or two would be appreciated. Besides, these extra bowls will greatly speed the feeding process as clean bowls filled with fresh food and water can be placed in our Food & Water Server every morning."



About Five Pet Place

Based in Mission San Jose, California, Five Pet Place is a design house specializing in producing attractive and functional products for cats and selling them exclusively through an advanced, purpose built e-commerce website at fivepetplace.com



Contact

Michael Ostrofsky

Founder

Five Pet Place

1-510-790-2637

michael@fivepetplace.com

http://www.fivepetplace.com/