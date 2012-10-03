A High Tech Twist for a 400 Year Old Religious Tradition

Mission San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Five Pet Place, a company specializing in producing the world's finest products for cats, today announces a complimentary "Blessing by Email" service to help busy individuals participate in the Feast of Saint Francis on October 4th.



The Feast honors Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, who lived from 1181 to 1226. The Feast to remember his life and work has been on church calendars since 1585 -- and features "blessing of the animals" ceremonies where individuals take animals of all kinds to churches around the world. Although the day of the Feast is October 4th, the ceremonies themselves are usually held on weekends immediately before or after the date to encourage participation.



To receive a blessing, visit fivepetplace.com and look for "The Feast of Saint Francis Blessing" sign up link prominently displayed with a painting of Saint Francis near the bottom of the home page. On the morning of the 4th, an e-mail sending the non-denominational blessing will be sent. E-mail addresses used for the blessing will not be sold to other parties or used by Five Pet Place for additional marketing messages.



Reasons for the Service



Michael Ostrofsky, the founder of Five Pet Place, cited several reasons for offering the service.



"I wanted to do something nice for people who love animals plus the animals themselves," he said. "It's easier for animals who don't like to travel plus individuals like the elderly who have difficulty getting around. With this service, somebody can sign up for the blessing, print it out, and take it to someone like a grandparent with a cat or dog and brighten their day."



"It's also a way to introduce people to Saint Francis. Several years ago, my cat Napa was diagnosed with a severe intestinal disorder. Despite the best of care and the work of a very talented veterinarian, nothing was working. Then my uncle sent me a Saint Francis medal -- so I hung it on the wall next to her bed. Call it a coincidence, call it a miracle, but her situation immediately turned for the better without any changes in treatment. If this blessing can help an animal in need like Napa was -- then we've done something to make this world a better, happier place."



"Finally, it helps me differentiate Five Pet Place. The pet products industry is just a big cesspool full of cheap and in some cases downright dangerous products made in places where cats and dogs are killed and eaten for food. We sell best in class products designed to safely provide cats with the very best of care. Our products are American made with as many American sourced components, too. We're good for cats. We're good for America. And this blessing is good for every animal lover who signs up."



About Five Pet Place

Based in Mission San Jose, California, Five Pet Place specializes in producing the world's finest products for cats. Built to a standard instead of a price, their American made products are sold exclusively through fivepetplace.com, an advanced, purpose-built website where individuals can design and build a Food & Water Server, Litter Tray, Litter Cabinet, Scratching Pad, Scratching Post and Window Bed to order.