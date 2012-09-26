Five Reasons to Choose Contract Manufacturing

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Antron Engineering is an innovator in the field of contract manufacturing. Every day, they help companies by completing all or part of their production/assembly process. With contract manufacturing, Antron gathers all of the necessary components and combines them with state-of-the-art machining services to produce either semi-finished or finished products for clients.



There are five important reasons to consider using Antron Engineering’s contract manufacturing as part of a company’s production/assembly pipeline.



1) Lower Inventory Cost – State-of-the-art technology allows Antron to give its customers an edge by manufacturing products in smaller quantities but at larger quantity price(s). When Antron takes on a project, they analyze previous manufacturing issues and work to correct anything that affects quality. This means that using Antron results in a higher percentage of finished pieces that are good to go. In one example, Antron took a project from 20 percent lost pieces to zero. A lower loss rate means lower costs and higher profits for clients.



2) Fixed Price – With contract manufacturing, customers can lock in a price for the life of the contract. So even if the cost of components goes up, the price remains the same, which is another way customers can save money.



3) Recoup Warehouse Space – When clients use Antron’s contract manufacturing, they recover warehouse space they had been using to store their own production runs. When Antron makes it, stores it and ships it, their clients save money.



4) Improve Cash Flow – Using smaller production runs on a regular schedule results in improved cash flow. Customers do not have to invest money now in a production run that will not return their investment for several months. With Antron, customers pay for what they need, when they need it.



5) Antron Does the Shipping – Antron has 24-hour machine availability, allowing them to produce and ship on a regular schedule for the kinds of lower prices that often comes with larger quantities. They take pride in their expert handling and shipping team, and their clients know that products will arrive on time and carefully packaged.