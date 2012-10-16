Five Reasons to Replace the Windows in Your Home

Centreville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- To replace or not to replace: This is an important choice that you face when it comes to the windows in your home. Oftentimes, homeowners allow the cost of window replacement to hold them back, and opt to stick with old windows for fear of breaking the bank on new windows. But here at Exterior Home Center, we don’t think that cost should hold you back from getting the new, clean and beautiful windows and that you want in your home: windows that look great, are easy to open and close, and are free of drafts and leaks. That is why we offer excellent, competitive pricing on window replacement for your home. Plus, there are many ways that you can recuperate the expenses of replacement windows:



1. If you are planning to sell your home in the near future, you will recoup up to 80% of your investment in the form of your selling price. When potential home buyers are looking at homes, your new windows can really help your house to stand apart, and stand out.



2. New windows can lead to substantial savings on the heating and cooling of your home. Windows are essentially big holes in your heat insulation, so the more air transfer your windows can prevent, the better off you are. Use our calculator here to receive an estimate on how much you can save on heating and cooling each year with your new windows.



3. If your home feels cold in the winter, and hot in the summer, it’s probably because of your windows. Replacing them can make a substantial difference in the comfort of your house, allowing you to better enjoy your time at home, as well as improve the quality of your sleep. A more comfortable home leads to better productivity for you and your family.



4. Your current windows may be causing you and your family health problems. Look at your windows: do you see staining around the edges, or deterioration? If so, you may have black mold growing inside or around your windows. Black mold is a dangerous allergen that can lead to colds, respiratory infections, and asthma attacks. Replacing your windows can help you and your family to enjoy better health and avoid expensive trips to the doctor.



5. Think about all the time and money you spend maintaining your current windows: hanging insulating curtains to try to stop drafts, scrubbing them with soap and water to attempt to improve their appearance, applying ugly plastic weather proofing to stop cold air from blowing into your home in the winter. Wouldn’t it be easier and less costly to skip all this hassle? Of course it would.



New windows can make a huge difference in the appearance, curb appeal, energy efficiency, and comfort of your home. Plus, they require less maintenance, and even help to shield your home from outdoor noise. They can make a very valuable difference in the comfort and aesthetic of your home.



