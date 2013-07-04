Five Star Dent Removal Company Publicized Official Automobile Repair Website and Services

North Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The Five Star Dent Removal company has recently publicized its official corporate website to better keep in touch with the clients.



The site orients the client on the family operated and family owned company. Unlike the franchise type companies, the Five Star Dent Removal company has been in the industry for 30 years even if it is an independent and small business. More than the expansion, the company has focused most of its energies on honing the necessary skills for the automotive industry.



Head Light Restoration



The company can work to restore the clients’ head lights through restoration and South Florida auto detailing. This is especially important if the head board is hardly visible at night due to lack of brightness. In the long run, this can help improve the safety levels while driving. This can also improve the value of the entire car if the client plans to put up the unit for sale. Another advantage that the service can bring is the prevention of extra costs due to premature head light repairs.



Paintless Dent Removal

Another service that the company can offer the clients is dent removal without using paint to cover up the problematic area. This works well with the Fort Lauderdale windshield replacement service. This technique is especially applicable for the minor dents. Therefore, if the car incurred collision type damage, it may not be eligible for this type of repair. Usually, this service is only available if the clients decide to pay the manufacturers and auto dealers a visit. However, the company can offer this same service at lower costs.



If the clients want to keep in touch with the company, they may drop by the official site and type in their concerns in the blank fields for the comments and suggestions. Additionally, the clients may leave their name and other contact details so the company can get back to them at the soonest possible time. They may also contact the company through phone or electronic mail.