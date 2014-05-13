Five Star Gigs Dot Com Now Offers Concert Tickets Online for the Biggest Performances of 2014

Weehawken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Five Star Gigs Dot Com, an online portal for music fans to buy concert tickets online, is now offering tickets for the biggest concerts of 2014. The website is now promoting upcoming tours of Katy Perry, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam. It also mentions that the tickets for these tours are limited and will only be available for a short time.



According to the owner of Five Star Gigs Dot Com, “2014 is looking great as several top live performances are lined up one after another. Entertainment lovers have been asking for more and thus we have decided to feature all the vital details of these forthcoming performances by the top artists.”



The online portal provides information about Katy Perry’s Prismatic World Tour that will cover 46 cities from June 22 onwards and the process of booking tickets for these concerts have already started. It also highlights about the “On with the Show” tour by Fleetwood Mac and the “The Outsiders World” concerts by Eric Church. The site also lists the live performance schedules by Dwight Yoakam and Stevie Nicks in 2014.



A spokesperson associated with the website says, “It is the best time to book the tickets early and secure your seats at these exciting live concerts. If you love entertainment, you will surely not want to miss these ravishing performances by the biggest stars. We bring you the latest updates of these concerts so that you can book tickets in advance.”



The team at Five Star Gigs Dot Com works to list the best upcoming concert tours and events. They post details of these events to make people be aware about these concerts and help them to book tickets early, says the spokesperson.



“I want to thank the team at Five Start Gigs Dot Com for posting about the upcoming Katy Perry tour. I simply love her performance, wardrobe changes and all those stuffs. I will definitely book tickets soon so that I don’t miss out an event like this,” says John Starc, California.



The online portal owner reveals on-going plans to provide information about upcoming concerts in the future. This will help people to book tickets on time for such events.



About Five Star Gigs Dot Com

Five Star Gigs Dot Com is an online ticketing source for live performances by some of the biggest stars in the music industry. Information and ticketing details of concerts by top stars like Katy Perry, Eric Church, Fleetwood Mac, Dwight Yoakam and others are available.



Contact information:

Name: Jordon Donovan

Email: jordon@fivestargigs.com

URL: www.fivestargigs.com