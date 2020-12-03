Five Star Painting Inc. Advises on the Best Time of Year for Exterior House Painting

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- The experts at Five Star Painting Inc. advise on what season offers the best opportunity to get crucial exterior house painting done. Exterior painting can theoretically be done during any time of year, but there are several factors to consider to ensure maximum efficiency and optimal results.



Painting a house in Lambertville during winter is possible, but it can be challenging due to weather concerns. Painting experts generally advise that the temperature outside must be higher than 35 degrees Fahrenheit in order for most types of paint to properly set. Generally, paint takes longer to dry in the cold, and inclement winter weather can potentially ruin a coat that isn't fully dry. Autumn painting is possible as well, but the weather can be volatile, and temperatures tend to drop at night, which can potentially damage a fresh coat of paint.



House painting in the spring or early summer usually yields the best results. Weather in the spring is mild and tends to stay more consistent around room temperature, which is ideal for storing paint, caulk, and patching. Painting in spring is also ideal for anyone preparing their house for sale. It is the most popular time of year for home sales, and a fresh coat of exterior paint can make a house stand out to prospective buyers. Quotes also tend to be more competitive in spring as many painters get back to work after the winter lull.



