Five Star Painting Inc. Explains How the Right Paint Can Make a Room Feel Smaller or Larger

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Everyone knows that different colors evoke different moods when people look at them; yellow is associated with happiness, blue with calmness, and so on. However, many individuals may not know that the color and layout of a paint job can make a room seem smaller, narrower, or broader, depending on the arrangement. As the leading provider of house painting to residents in Lambertville and the surrounding areas, it can be helpful to know about the different visual effects that paint can achieve.



To make a room appear larger, the homeowner might consider utilizing lighter colored paint. Lighter colored walls make it easier for the eyes to travel around the whole space, making the room seem larger. To maximize the effect, all four walls should be the same color. When this is the case, the walls' edges are much harder to notice.



In addition to opening it up, paint can also be used to make a room feel cozier. If the ceiling is painted a darker color than the walls, it will seem lower. Darker colors are thought to make rooms feel smaller by appearing to approach the eye. To make a narrow room seem more even or "square", the two shorter walls should be painted a darker color. This will make them feel closer to people in the room, and therefore larger and more evenly-sized with the bigger walls.



By using paint, homeowners can make a room feel bigger or smaller without the need for serious carpentry work. To learn more about this company's interior painting services near Lambertville, contact Five Star Painting Inc. today!



