Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Apartment Complex Painting for This August

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Five Star Painting Inc.’s Mercer County commercial painters are pleased to announce that they are now offering painting services for apartment complexes or managed properties this August. Adding a fresh coat of paint between tenants is an easy way to increase the rental income for a managed apartment complex or investment property.



If there is one thing that cleans up the appearance of a space more, it’s a new coat of paint on the walls. Apartment complexes are often managed by a company and not privately owned. These complexes usually have several apartments becoming available every month and each apartment needs repairs, new paint, and sometimes new carpet. The professionals at Five Star Painting have the ability to paint several apartments as needed by the management office. When tenants move into a new apartment, there are certain expectations. Newly painted walls will increase the value of the rental apartment for both management companies and private investors. Using an experienced and professional team of painters will save time and money.



Getting the painting done right in a timely manner is very important for rental apartments with fast turnovers. There is often one day to get the apartment ready for the new tenants and Five Star Painting is equipped with the right tools to get all of the painting finished on time. There are often high areas or hard to reach places that are difficult for inexperienced painters to access and paint. They make sure all flooring is covered, as well as any important area that needs protection. The professionals from Five Star Painting will work closely with the management office or the investment property owners to choose the right colors. Choosing the right finish is also very important as there are different finishes recommended for different rooms in the apartment.



For apartment painters in Windsor, NJ, call Five Star Painting today for an estimate. Painting apartment complexes can be a time sensitive job that requires high quality work in a short period of time. Trust the painting professionals at Five Star Painting.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



