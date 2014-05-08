Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Commercial Painting Services This May

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Commercial buildings have taken a beating this past winter. With all the moisture, wind, and freezing temperatures, the exterior of the building can experience chipped or faded paint. To maintain the appearance of the property, Five Star Painting Inc. is pleased to announce they are offering commercial painting services this May. With experienced and trained professionals, the painters will consult with property owners to get a grasp of their vision and expectations.



Utilizing the latest technologies and painting practices, a painting contractor in Washington Crossing will upgrade the look of the building, making it appear aesthetically pleasing. For the convenience of their clientele, Five Star Painting Inc. offers free estimates and affordable rates for their exterior painting services. There is no project too big or too small for the painting contractors to handle. Before the painting gets started, buildings will be power washed to prepare and provide for a satisfying finish. The professionals will consult with their clients, offering suggestions on how to make the property stand out, and applying the correct primer with the perfect paint coat to make the surface attractive.



Listening to the wishes of their clients, they use the materials that meet the strict demands presented to them. As one of the most reliable Cranbury, NJ commercial painting companies, Five Star Painting Inc. is licensed and insured for all their work, painting with exceptional attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. When the paint has faded, or a building simply needs a fresh color, contact the award winning paint service today.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services, visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.