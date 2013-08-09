Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Drywall Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Five Star Painting Inc., commercial painters in Yardley, are pleased to announce they are now offering drywall services for New Jersey and Pennsylvania. When getting a room painted, it’s a good time to have any damaged drywall repaired.



Five Star Painting Inc. makes it convenient for homeowners to now use the same company for all drywall repairs and painting needs. With the large amounts of rain this summer, many homes have become damaged from floodwaters or a leaking roof. When a finished basement becomes flooded from excess rain, the drywall will become damaged. If the drywall isn’t repaired or replaced, the wet drywall will start to grow mold and mildew. This will result in an unhealthy living space in the basement. The same holds true for a leaky roof. If there is a portion of drywall that has become exposed to a leaking roof, then that drywall will become extremely wet overtime.



When drywall is repaired or replaced, it will need to be painted to match the existing walls in the room. Five Star Painting Inc. is a convenient one-stop shop for all painting and drywall needs. When moving into a new home, perhaps there is a large hole in the wall from where a flat screen TV used to hang. Five Star Painting Inc. can repair the drywall before they paint the room. The finished wall will look perfect, with no visible indications of where the hole used to be.



Before painting a room, it often times needs a lot of prep work to ensure a smooth surface for painting. Call Five Star Painting Inc. for commercial painting in Princeton, all drywall repair or replacement, the removal of a popcorn ceiling, and all stucco work. Although specializing in painting, Five Star Painting Inc. provides excellent service for many needs of the homeowners.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.