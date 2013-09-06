Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Historical Painting Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Five Star Painting Inc., known for their interior painting in Princeton, is proud to announce they are now offering painting services for historical buildings. Many historical buildings have intricate details that new buildings do not have and Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and the necessary tools to perform the most professional job on all historical buildings.



When it is time to restore and paint a historical home, a painting contractor with experience in historical restoration should be always be used. Many paint manufacturing companies make a list of historical color collections that are recommended for most historical homes. Historical colors often were made to mimic those colors that were found naturally in stone, bricks, wood, tiles, and metals. The homeowners aren’t bound to those colors when painting the home, but if they are looking to restore the home back to its original state, then it’s a good idea to use historically appropriate colors.



Some homeowners may even go a step further and research the colors that were used when the home was first built, and attempt to get as close of a match as possible. Restoring a historical home takes a lot of patience, research, and time. Using a contractor that has experience will help the homeowners throughout the process and can point them in the right direction when it comes to colors and styles. There is nothing more beautiful than a perfectly restored historical home that has been carefully brought back to its original state. Picking the appropriate colors is one of the most important factors when restoring a historical home. The exterior paint is usually what gives the first impression of a home.



When restoring a historical home and searching for an expert in painting exteriors in Princeton, call Five Star Painting Inc. and speak to an experienced painting contractor. Restoring can be a long process and Five Star Painting Inc. can provide the most professional and cost effective choice, using all the latest tools and accessories for painting.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com