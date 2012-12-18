Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering House Painting in Lambertville, NJ

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Five Star Painting, Inc. is now offering house painting in Lambertville, NJ. For years, Five Star Painting Inc.’s goal has been to provide superior painting services in the Philadelphia area. However, now the company has decided to expand their services in order to meet the residential needs of those customers located in Lambertville, NJ.



A house doesn’t become a home until the final papers are signed; however, how it looks is extremely reflective of the personality of its inhabitants. At Five Star Painting, Inc., they know that they are not just performing another job when painting a home, but they are painting a home so that it accurately reflects the needs and personality of the homeowner. In order to make their customers happy, they work and paint both the inside and outside of the home if needed, so that their customers are completely satisfied.



As a new painting company in Lambertville, they realize just how harsh the weather can be, and apart from aesthetics, they also make sure that the paint job is good enough so that it provides an apt amount of protection from the elements. Customers can rest assured as their painters recognize the weather and climate issues in New Jersey, and will do everything possible in order to make sure the exterior or interior of the home looks beautiful for as long as possible.



At Five Star Painting, Inc., they are able to provide faux painting, decorative painting, as well as historical painting for all of their residential customers. In addition, they can also provide many if not all of their painting services to commercial businesses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Their painters only use the best tools and equipment for any job, and customers can rest assured that their painters will perform nothing but high-quality painting services in their homes.



About The Five Star Painting Inc.

Whether it is painting for a home’s or commercial building’s interior or exterior, Five Star Painting Inc. sets the standards for excellence in the painting industry that will always surpass their competition.



To hear more please visit http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.