Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering New Year's Specials for All Painting Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Five Star Painting Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering New Year’s painting specials. The special includes painting of interior, exterior, residential or commercial.



Starting 2014 off with a freshly painted home is the perfect way to begin the year. Changing the colors in a home can give the home new life and a brand new feel. Some homeowners may have bold colors and they would like to change the feel of the home by introducing neutral colors. This can soften the homes appearance and give the homeowners more decorating options. Changing the home’s paint palette to a more neutral feel will also increase the overall value of the home should they decide to sell in the future.



There are also some homeowners that may have always had neutrals throughout the home and they are ready for a change. Adding blues, greens, and even a brightly colored accent wall can give the home a boost of energy. Changing the paint color is one of the most affordable ways to completely change the look and feel of a home. Paint color can transform a child’s bedroom from ordinary to an imaginary wonderland. Adding a mural on a wall can give the child hours of imaginary fun and memories to last a lifetime. Changing the color in a bedroom or bathroom can transform a room into a place of rest and relaxation. Painting a bedroom can also make a nice surprise for a child or adult. A single room can be painted in an afternoon or even while the homeowners are away for a weekend.



Call Five Star Painting Inc. today and start 2014 off with new colors, and a brand new feel in the home. Take advantage of the special New Year pricing for the entire month of January.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.