Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Professional Coloring Matching Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Five Star Painting Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering professional color matching services for all residential and commercial buildings. Coloring matching can be a very difficult task if not properly trained and educated.



If moving into a new house and a few minor repairs need to be performed, the homeowners may want to use the existing paint color to correct the imperfections. This can become a difficult situation if there is no indication of the paint color used. Five Star Painting Inc. now has the ability to color match any paint color from any room in any home. The painter may obtain a small piece of the existing paint color from a hidden place in the room. This piece of sample paint color can be used and matched to the perfect color using color matching computer technology. Another option is if the contractor knows which brand of paint was used, but not sure of the color. The contractors have been specially trained to visually match a wall color to a sample color on a swatch of paint colors. They will test the paint to make sure the color is a true match. Five Star Painting Inc. offers many services beyond painting, such as cabinet resurfacing, deck staining, historic restorations, and specialized accent walls.



Don’t trust an important paint job to just any painter. Five Star Painting Inc. is fully licensed and insured. They offer free estimates for any job and guarantee complete customer satisfaction. For color matching services, contact Five Star Painting Inc. today for the perfect paint color match for the renovation or repair in the home. Color matching services are available for both interior and exterior painting.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.