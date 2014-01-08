Five Star Painting Inc. Now Offering Their Services for Faux Painting in Princeton This Winter

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Homeowners can get tired of looking at the same painting pattern or color on their walls each and every day. Even new homeowners may fall in love with a house, but the walls are in dire need of redecoration. Five Star Painting Inc. is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for faux painting in residential Princeton homes this winter. Utilizing the services of a professional painting company can leave homeowners in awe of their new interior paint job.



Faux painting is a way for residents to display their personality and true colors, as the elite painters in Princeton from Five Star Painting are experienced in various techniques. They work with colors that will allow a room to stand out and transform the look and feel of the home altogether. Customers can relay their visions—from color to texture and style—to the painters, and they will bring the vision to life. They communicate with their clients after each phase of the project to ensure they are satisfied with the work. The techniques implemented and their attention to detail will effectively personalize the Princeton home.



When looking for house painting in Princeton, the painting crew from Five Star Painting Inc. can sponge the home, glazing and merging colors together for a sophisticated feel and rustic look for the interior. With an abundance of experience, they have become experts at antiquing, adding a historical feel to any area of the interior, including ceilings, floors, and woodwork around the house. No interior paint job is too big for Five Star Painting Inc., and whether one room needs to be painted, or multiple rooms, the professionals will utilize the proper equipment to get the job done right in a timely manner.



If interested in taking on a house painting project, but simply don’t have the time to get it done, Five Star Painting Inc. offers free estimates so customers know the cost of their project beforehand. For more information regarding the interior painting of professionals, or to inquire on the free estimate before getting started, please call 609-681-5930 or visit their website today.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services, visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.