Five Star Painting Inc. Now Painting the Interior of Residential Properties in June

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- There comes a time when homeowners begin to see their paint fade or chip. To maintain an aesthetically pleasing look on the interior of the property, a new coat of paint, or new design will go a long way towards restoring the appearance of the home. Property owners have the opportunity to spruce up their interior, bringing out a specific personality or creating a unique setting with various techniques. This June, Five Star Painting Inc. is pleased to announce they are now painting the interior of residential properties in New Jersey.



With the interior painting, there are many different avenues in which home and property owners can turn. A homeowner can decide on faux or decorative painting to add a classical or modern look with techniques such as sponging, crackling, antiquing, and more. Whether looking to change the design or freshen up the coat in the home, or looking for Cranbury, NJ apartment painters to make each unit unique, the professionals from Five Star Painting Inc. are diligent in their services and will complete the job on time and on budget. With their attention to detail and custom painting for each property, clients can be confident they will receive a beautiful finish to add appeal to the property.



When contemplating whether to get the interior of the home painted, the premier company for house painting in Lambertville offers their clients free estimates. Every project differs in demands and requirements, so Five Star Painting Inc. will take into account the scope and degree of the job before providing an accurate and affordable estimate. To hear more about their services, or to schedule an appointment for an estimate this June, please contact the company today.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services, visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.