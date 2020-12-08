Five Star Painting Inc. Offers Electrostatic Painting Services

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Five Star Painting Inc. is currently scheduling appointments for electrostatic painting services throughout 2020. As one of the leading electrostatic painting companies in West Windsor, Five Star Painting Inc.'s expert team has recently advised on the benefits that this unique style of painting offers for commercial businesses. Electrostatic painting uses a specialized gun to coat grounded metal in positively charged paint particles. Once the paint has been sprayed, it wraps around surfaces, providing an even coat, with little waste or overspray.



Almost 50% less paint is wasted using this specialist commercial painting method. This is because contractors do not require as much paint as when applying the coating with a brush. The only materials needed for these types of projects are the paint sprayer and the paint. The results offer less waste or use to clean up, making this a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective painting solution.



Additionally, electrostatic painting leaves virtually no overspray, meaning business owners don't need to clear out their buildings or rooms before painting. The paint is attracted to the surface due to the electric charge, meaning that it won't splash onto surrounding surfaces, making the cleanup process efficient and stress-free.



When electrostatic coatings are applied professionally, the paintwork is resilient to harsh environments. This is because the substrates have been adequately prepared, and the relevant coatings products are specified for each application. For example, the electrostatic method can apply two-component epoxy paints that are durable enough to withstand even the harshest of operating conditions. For this reason, this modern technique is incredibly popular with industrial organizations that use heavy machinery.



For additional information on electrostatic painting, or to schedule commercial painting in Windsor, visit https://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com/ today.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, high-end, new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owners' expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative knowledge that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service New Jersey owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting's services, visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.