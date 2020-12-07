Five Star Painting Inc. Offers Magnetic Chalkboard Paint & Dry Erase Board Paint

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- As the leading provider of highlight chalkboard paint in New Jersey, Five Star Painting Inc. understands the importance of turning drab walls into valuable resources for organizing, learning, and self-expression with magnetic chalkboard paint and dry erase board paint. These innovative solutions are ideal for cafés, children's walls, or office settings since they not only introduce a unique character to an area, but are inherently functional as they are easily wiped clean.



Magnetic chalkboard paint evokes a nostalgic charm into any room, office, or service industry establishment. Aside from pleasing aesthetics, the magnetic properties of chalkboard paint let one customize or personalize the space. Whether it be for a company's workflow, family chore chart, or a cafe's drink specials, magnetic chalkboard paint marries charm and functionality effortlessly.



Dry erase board paint is highly sought after among many business owners, as companies can often benefit from some extra space to expand on ideas, write menus, or outline tasks on a day-to-day basis. When this company paints dry erase board walls in a home or commercial building, customers will be able to take advantage of a clutterless work or living space that fluctuates and grows along with their respective business or family's daily needs. Parents have opted for dry erase board walls due to the convenience of non-toxic, easily-washable markers.



Painting magnetic chalkboard or dry erase board walls requires the craftsmanship that only a professional painter can provide. Individuals who are interested in learning more about electrostatic painting contractor services in West Windsor are encouraged to call Five Star Painting Inc. today.



About Five Star Painting Inc.

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey, takes pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, high-end, new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting Inc. has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owners' expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative knowledge that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service New Jersey owners for small or large painting jobs.



To learn more about Five Star Painting's services, visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com.