Five Star Painting, Inc. Reveals New Tips for How to Help Brighten the House for Spring 2013

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Property owners in New Jersey may be antsy to get spring going, which is why Five Star Painting, Inc. is excited to reveal new tips for how to help freshen up any room for springtime 2013. As the days stay brighter longer, homeowners begin to clean out their closets and make way for spring and summer clothes. As soon as the weather starts to get somewhat warm, homeowners want to give their property some TLC that is much needed after a long winter season.



It is a time for new beginnings and for those who are looking to freshen up their family room, kitchen, living room, etc., Five Star Painting, Inc. suggests going with a light pastel color to give the home a more airy feel. There is no better time to add an accent wall that will be perfect for any time of year, but get rid of the dark dreary feel. The professional house painters of Mercer County have many good reasons as to why a new wall color is needed for a seasonal update. Although neutrals and beige colors can be great for selling a home and to match with everything, homeowners can still choose colors but just in a lighter shade.



By going with bold accent pieces such as pillows, etc., will give the homeowners a chance to not have a boring pallete and make it easier to change out in the end. Five Star Painting’s commercial painters will be available to give any suggestions as to what will look good in the space for the most satisfied results. The painters know that springtime is the biggest time of year where properties are put on the market, and having a pristine paint finish will result in potential buyers seeing the detail and care that was put into the home. So, for those who are opening up a new commercial property, looking to brighten up their personal space or put their property up for sale, Five Star Painting will be the necessary investment that will help all these things become possible.



About Five Star Painting

The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey take pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner’s expectations. The team is equipped with some of the most creative designers that can change a room with a simple coat of paint. They service both New Jersey and Pennsylvania owners for small or large painting jobs. To learn more about Five Star Painting’s services visit their website at http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com