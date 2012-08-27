Five Star Painting Now Offering Commercial Painters in New Hope, PA

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Five Star Painting has just announced that they are now offering New Hope commercial painters for offices in an around New Hope, PA. It may sound a bit bizarre, but the color of a person’s office usually affects the way that the person runs his or her business. It is imperative that a business owner surround his or herself and employees with colors that promote energy, creativity, hard work, and hint of relaxation. But what colors promote productivity without being too distracting? Rest assured that these commercial painters in Lambertville know.



These professional interior painters will do wonders for the inside of any New Hope, PA, Lambertville, NJ, or Yardley, PA commercial or residential space. In fact, they believe that by adding decorative painting or faux painting to a person’s home or office, this person will be able to transform the look and feel of any space, while also adding to the overall value of the person’s property.



At Five Star Painting of Princeton, New Jersey, they are dedicated to providing any client with the best-in-class commercial and interior painting including: faux painting, decorative painting, custom color matching, woodwork painting, and even historical painting. No interior painting job is too big or too small for these New Hope commercial painters.



To learn more about their painting services visit http://www.fivestarpaintinginc.com