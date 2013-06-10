Five Star Painting Now Offering Exterior House Painting

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Five Star Painting, established house painters in Princeton, NJ, are pleased to announce that they are now offering exterior house painting. Painting the exterior of a house is a big project and should not be taken lightly. Attempting to paint the exterior of a house without the help from a professional can turn into a risky situation.



From one level ranch style homes, to multiple level homes, a quality tall ladder is needed for the job. There are often times many places that a ladder cannot reach and the proper equipment is needed, such as scaffolding. The sloping of the ground around the outside of the house will also play a part in the level of difficulty when using the ladder. If there are slopes or grading, then it can become dangerous for an inexperienced homeowner to attempt using a ladder for painting their home. Landscaping, such as trees, bushes, scrubs, and plants, can also interfere with the accessibility of the exterior of the home. These are all things to consider and hiring a professional is a smart choice for many homeowners. If the home has many intricate details, such as those on a Victorian style home, then painting becomes very time consuming and challenging. More often than not, the exterior will need prep work before the painting begins. Old paint may be peeling and the wood around the windows may be rotting. There are many problems that need to be remedied before painting can begin. The prep work can take anywhere from 1 day to several days depending on the type of siding on the home, the condition of the wood and old paint, and how ornate the exterior of the home is.



No matter how large or small the job, call Five Star Painting today for all painting needs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



The professional painting company of Princeton, New Jersey take pride in offering various painting options, whether it may be interior, exterior, custom, a new construction or even trying to match existing colors. Five Star Painting has the experience and expertise when it comes to exceeding property owner's expectations.



