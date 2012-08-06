Five Star Painting Offers Knowledgeable, Friendly Painting and Drywall Services at the Most Competitive Rates.

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Five Star Painting Inc., a house painting contractor provides nearly any type of painting and dry wall repair service that a customer may require including; interior painting, historical painting, faux painting, exterior painting, fire-proofing drywall procedures, drywall moisture, damage repair, popcorn ceiling removal, and stucco work repair. Five Star Painting handles the job from start to finish and they also have the option to work with a designer or architect to achieve the perfect interior vision for the client.



Drywall is one of the most common building materials and hasn't always been as popular as it is now. Drywall repair and patching requires surface preparation, applying the drywall compound, then sanding and finishing the wall surface. For any concerns, it is suggested to hire a house painting and drywall contractor.



Finishing drywall requires a lot more work than one may think. It is extremely important to have a smooth seamless finish. While they are great room separators, drywall also prevents fires from spreading. It is possible for homeowners to do it themselves, although it is not recommended for beginners to try and tackle putting up drywall or ceilings, so consider hiring a house painting and dry wall contractor to complete the job.



With almost 20 years of experience and hundreds of satisfied customers, Five Star painting Inc. are proud to be one of the highest recommended painting companies. They specialize in commercial, industrial and residential environments. Five Star Painting Inc. provides a complete range of interior painting, exterior painting, property preservation painting, and dry wall services.