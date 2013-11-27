Five Ways Financial Advisors and Insurance Agents Can Generate Their Own Leads, Inexpensively

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Pleasant Hill, CA. Brokerville has released “Five Ways Financial Advisors and Insurance Agents Can Generate Their Own Leads,” a tutorial that teaches advisors how to generate leads the right way using:



1) Low Cost Print Advertising (ads provided)

2) Telemarketers

3) Direct mail

4) Online:

- Pay Per Click Advertising

- Inexpensive Banner ads

- Co-Registration



Bob Richards, Marketing VP as Brokerville says, "It is shocking the little marketing that some producers do. So many sit and wait for the phone to ring. And when they do take up a campaign, they don’t do the research to do it correctly and the campaign fails. The purpose of this tutorial is to help producers have the correct basics for a successful campaign."



While many financial professionals believe that marketing or advertising is expensive, it is not necessary to invest a lot for an effective campaign. Producers can invest just a few hundred dollars and see results.



While some producers may use seminars costing $100 just to get the prospect to the seminar, the report shows you how to save large amounts by generating quality leads for $10 to $20 each. Here are the economics of the systems in the tutorial:



Sample cost per lead $20



Cost per new client $200

(One new client from every 10 leads within 30 days)



Sample Income from each new client (depends on the client and your product or service) $3,000



You invest $200 to earn $3000 – a 15 to 1 return on your money.



See the economic details and how to implement each lead generating system in the free report, "Five Ways that Top Producers Generate Their Own Leads Right Now," a free download at www.brokerville.com



About Brokerville

Brokerville is an Internet-based lead service for financial professionals who desire to outsource their client acquisition. Feedback from users can be found here



Bob Richards

Brokerville

25A Crescent Drive, #508

Pleasant Hill CA, 94523 USA

888-893-2998

help@brokerville.com