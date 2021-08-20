Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Five9, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: FIVN stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: FIVN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Five9, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: FIVN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



San Ramon, CA based Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. Five9, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $328 million in 2019 to $434.9 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $4.55 million in 2019 to $42.13 million in 2020.



On July 18, 2021, Five9, Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Zoom Video. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom Video for each share of Five9. Based on the closing share price of Zoom Video Class A common stock as of July 16, 2021, this represents a per share price for Five9 common stock of $200.28.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: FIVN shares at $230 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: FIVN stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Five9, Inc. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On July 26, 2021, shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at $198.37 per share.



