Best of Fiverr Blog Celebrates First Birthday With Video Tributes

Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2011 -- The Best of Fiverr blog is celebrating its first birthday with video tributes from three Fiverr stars.



Best of Fiverr is the original Fiverr review blog. "We started in October 2010 with the goal of chronicling the choicest services for small business Fiverr has to offer," notes Charleen Larson, the blog's senior editor. "I thought with all the wild and wacky things people are willing to do for $5, we'd never have to worry about running out of source material."



With "gigs" (as Fiverr calls them) in advertising, video, graphics, social marketing, writing, music, technology and more, there's plenty to choose from. Blog writers buy gigs that look promising and write about the results. The tone is lighthearted. Jokes abound. But there's an abundance of solid advice for building a small business.



"Potential buyers can scan a seller's feedback, but Best of Fiverr is the only source where actual work product is published. We're proud of that," says Larson. "It's only $5 but you don't want to waste it."



There's help here for gig sellers, too, with tips on selling and promotion. Sellers can also ask to have their own gigs reviewed.



To commemorate Best of Fiverr's first anniversary, Fiverr star djemotion (in real life, DJ Rob Nadigel) contributed a rollicking rendition of the birthday song while wearing a birthday cake top hat and riding his inflatable pony. soccer1800 did some sign-flipping while walking a slackline and robertocarlos, also known as the Plastic Bag Man, wore his carrier-bag costume and introduced his hairless cat.



The birthday tributes can be seen at http://www.bestoffiverr.com.