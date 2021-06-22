FiveStar Landscape: A Top Landscape Design Company in Sacramento, Bringing to Reality Mediterranean Landscape Design Themes

Fair Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- FiveStar Landscape is a top-ranking landscape design and installation expert in Sacramento. They provide an array of services that include landscape installation, hardscape design, Xeriscaping, water feature design, lightscaping, pavers, and paving stones. The company has been in business for more than 35 years, and this has made them with a household name when it comes to delivering quality landscape designs and construction to their clients.



A spokesperson of FiveStar Landscape commented, "We are one of the few landscaping design and construction companies that have board-certified landscape architects on their team who can create wonderful and distinctive landscape designs. Our clients also can see varieties of new landscape designs that they can use to design their front yard or back yard on our landscape design portfolio, which are available on our website. From contemporary to rustic and modern, our landscape designers have varieties of design styles to fit any outside home décor".



FiveStar Landscape offers free drought tolerant landscape design consultation to their clients, and this saves half of the cost of what they will spend on their landscape design. With dropping rainfall rates, the drought in Sacramento has left many landscapes lacklustre. This is where FiveStar Landscape's team of landscape design experts come in to fix all your landscape problems. Their designs help transform any yard from a pile of dying grass to a luxurious landscape with unique and sustainable features. These drought-tolerant landscape designs include the artificial turf, long term gardening solutions, drought-tolerant grasses, irrigation solutions and hardscape. Those looking for top Landscape companies in Sacramento can contact FiveStar Landscape for their quality services.



The spokesperson of FiveStar Landscape further commented, "We create a full CAD landscape blueprint for all our clients, which will contain many layers that include all customers' landscape needs from hardscape to irrigation. Our priority is to satisfy the desires of our clients, and as such, we treat all of them as if they are our only clients".



FiveStar Landscape often gets requests from homeowners about Mediterranean Landscaping, and as the name implies, this type of landscape involves plants and hardscape in a way that resembles the Mediterranean. Clients can get a backyard that resembles Greece, Italy or Spain, and it will have features such as Bocce Ball Courts, Tiered Fountains, Herb Gardens, and Citrus trees. At FiveStar Landscape, their goal is to turn the desired Mediterranean landscape design themes of their clients into reality.



About FiveStar Landscape

FiveStar Landscape is a team of landscape contractors in Sacramento who design landscapes in a way that is both attractive and of high quality. Their experience in the field has set them apart from their competitors, as they know how to install a landscape that will last a lifetime. Moreover, clients can get a free consultation from them via their website and learn more about their services. For a top landscape architect in Sacramento, clients interested can reach out to FiveStar Landscape.



