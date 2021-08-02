FiveStar Landscape Provides Top-Notch Drought Tolerant Landscape Designs

Fair Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- FiveStar Landscape is one of the best providers of complete award-winning landscape services, with affordable pricing and a commitment to customer satisfaction. They have completed thousands of landscaping jobs, and thus, they are highly knowledgeable in all types of landscape designs. Their landscape architects are professionals and always take clients' ideas and designs into consideration and build a landscape design to their exact specifications. The services they offer include landscape installation, design, renovation, and more.



The company spokesperson said, "Typically, landscaping a home is a great way for one to invest in their property while maximizing the aesthetic value of a yard. With the help of a professional landscaping contracting company, one will get their dream yard. Though the hot and dry summer months are making it harder to keep the lawn green and healthy, still hiring a professional landscaping company is a great idea. They offer many drought-tolerant landscaping options to keep the yard looking lush and green. This is a great way to have a green and long-lasting landscape and save on water bills. So, rather than watching the lawn turn brown after so much effort, it is better to opt for the alternative of a drought-tolerant landscape."



Are you looking for a drought tolerant landscape design expert? FiveStar Landscape is the expert that can fix all landscape woes in Sacramento. Since their priority is centered around the client's satisfaction, they always create landscape designs that incorporate all clients' landscape desires and needs. Their new xeriscape designs assist in transforming any yard from a pile of dying grass to a luxurious landscape with unique and sustainable features. The designs can include the artificial turf, irrigation solutions, gardening solutions, dry features, drought-tolerant grasses, rock features, California native plants, hardscape, CAD 3d landscape design, and more. Their new xeriscape design can reduce the landscape water usage by 90 percent and thus, can reconfigure the beauty and efficiency of a backyard year-round.



The company spokesperson added, "When one decides to hire an expert in landscaping, they should make sure they get the best and most qualified professionals to work on their property. There are numerous landscaping firms to choose from. Obviously, one doesn't want to put the incorrect team in charge of an important project. As a result, individuals should always be cautious and gather adequate information before deciding on multiple possibilities. Then, they can choose the firm that can suit their demands at a reasonable price by investing their time and effort."



FiveStar Landscape is a reputable landscape contractor known for building award-winning landscapes in Sacramento. They only employ board-certified landscape architects who make it their mission to provide Sacramento residents with high-quality landscaping solutions, guaranteeing that clients have a landscape design that they are satisfied with. They only specialize in delivering beautiful, unique landscape designs to homeowners across the Greater Sacramento area. The team can design a landscape that makes the smallest backyard user-friendly and maximizes space or turn an acre into a dream outdoor living environment. So, find the best landscape architect in Sacramento from the landscape contractor.



About FiveStar Landscape

FiveStar Landscape is a landscape contractor that enjoys creating beautiful landscape designs that enhance clients' homes' value. They also specialize in a variety of landscape themes, from a butterfly garden, Mediterranean to more. So, those looking for a Mediterranean landscape design company can contact the landscape contractor.



Contact Details



FiveStar Landscape Design

8150 Greenback Lane, Bldg #100

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Telephone: 916-735-1100

Email: office@fivestarlandscape.com

Website: https://fivestarlandscape.com/