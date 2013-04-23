Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Fix-A-Ticket Inc, http://www.fix-tickets.com has opened a new office in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, California. Jason Robert Miller, is a Los Angeles attorney who concentrates his practice, Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., on fighting California Traffic Tickets and DMV suspensions. Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., recently moved its office from congested Downtown Los Angeles to just off the 5 freeway in Santa Clarita. According to Mr. Miller the move makes sense because "most clients prefer to conduct their transaction online, over the telephone or by email while only a small percentage need to come into the office - typically commercial drivers. This move puts us in a location that is easily accessible for commercial drivers" says Mr. Miller. Click here to visit the site:Fix-A-Ticket, Inc.,



Jason Miller is an experienced traffic ticket attorney who helps drivers contest their California traffic citations. He provides legal advice and appears in court to represent his clients. In many cases, Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., can get the penalties and fees reduced, or even get the ticket dismissed entirely. Accordingly to Mr. Miller, "we have a very good success rate throughout California of dismissals, fee reductions and/or negotiating citations to non-point infractions. We accomplish this through a very through screening process during the initial consultation during which we usually spend 20 minutes or more with a prospective client getting the facts of their case."



Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., has helped hundreds of drivers from all over California and has assisted a few out of state drivers with their California traffic citations. Mr. Miller and Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., have represented all types of alleged violations - speeding, red light camera tickets, failure to stop, cell phone tickets, CDL tickets (such as out of lane, log book and over weight violations) and has cleared many Misdemeanor failure to appears and bench warrants.



"I believe that every ticket should be fought" says Mr. Miller "it is just too costly to let them go especially when you factor in the additional cost in car insurance or that after a certain amount of points on your record your license can be suspended." Jason Miller supervises each case that Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., handles and personally appears on most if not all of its Los Angeles County cases. "Many potential clients ask me why they should not just fight the ticket on their own, my response is that to fight it on your own will take the better part of two (2) days and put you in a position where you do no know the correct objections to make or the legal procedures at Court. Why take two (2) days off from work to go to Court when you could use that time to be with your family, not to mention the fact that by hiring an attorney will certainly increase your odds of success," state Mr. Miller.



Fix-A-Ticket Inc.'s offices are open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., anyone calling after those times will have their message returned within 24 hours. Visit us on the web at http://www.fix-tickets.com.



California drivers owe it to themselves to consult with a California attorney well versed in Traffic Law before they act on their citation. Most attorneys will offer a free consultation, that initial consultation is the first step towards avoiding huge fees and points on a license. Contact the Law Offices of Jason Miller, and Fix-A-Ticket, Inc., today for a free consultation.