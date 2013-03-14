Fix Bad Credit Free, Credit Repair Tips to Help with Bad Credit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Credit Yogi advises consumers in several ways:



Correcting and Adjusting Credit Information



Approval may be difficult if a consumer’s credit limit is actually higher than a lender’s. If in question they must obtain their credit limit figure to make sure it agrees with the one given by their lender. Credit Yogi representatives advise consumers on matching all the proper information and making sure it’s up to date. Other items to correct include mistakes like timely payments that lenders record as late on a report. These are often overlooked and can significantly damage a score. There also might be marks that are contestable if small and old enough. Credit Yogi can develop strategies for eliminating negatives and determining what payments might be ignored. If old enough, the bureau may not make the verification and let it go.



Utilizing Successes on Credit History



Old lines of credit can be blessings in disguise. Older, lesser used credit cards can add good history to a report. It can add longevity to recent fiscal success. Already paid accounts also show positives on a score, and can raise the credit to debt ratio. Consumers should consider how the positive affects the rest of the report before closing the account. Any positive can improve the credit to debt ratio and is a sure way to freely fix bad credit. If consumers report consistent loan payback, lenders may overlook delayed payments, or choose not to report them for a late payment. Consumers should be aware of all the “good will” like this on their accounts. Credit Yogi can help identify these items.



Adjusting Pay Schedules



A new budget can curb a consumer’s debt. Tighter spending can free up room for payments. Credit Yogi provides advice creating a budget picture and informing the types of changes that are needed or possible. It’s also important to know what accounts to prioritize. Paying off certain accounts won’t fix bad credit as fast as others. A revolving account like a credit card has more weight than something like an installment loan. Consumers help themselves down the road by reducing card debts below 30% of the credit limit. Credit-Yogi can help determine what accounts are most beneficial to pay off at present. Opening or maintaining a healthy bank account adds even more to the reputation of a consumer’s profile. Banks will notify lenders. Credit Yogi helps determine risks and benefits to credit pillars like bank accounts during credit management.



About Credit-yogi

Credit-Yogi.com is a widely used consumer services website located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The site is free with help available from any of the 260,000 professionals waiting to solve all your credit quandaries. Call 1-866-964-9644 for a free consultation.