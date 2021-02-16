Fix QuickBooks File Corruption with E-Tech's File Repair Services

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- QuickBooks Pro and Premier run fine as large as 250 MB, but performance may deteriorate once they run at 500 MB or higher.



QuickBooks Enterprise ideally runs at 500 MB and start to slow down at the 750 MB mark. As the computer fills up and data is being accumulated, fragmentation can occur over time.



Issues arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size making it very difficult to keep all the data in order and needless to say resulting in incorrect reports. One way to check is by looking at the Balance Sheet. "An indication of a problem is if the total Assets do not match total Liabilities and Equity," E-Tech's John Rocha said. "Additionally, if Net Income, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and other balance sheet balances do not tie when compared to other reports in QuickBooks it could mean the QuickBooks File is corrupted," Rocha said.



Other indicators are if the data file size has expanded beyond a healthy limit, a lack in resources such as RAM, virtual memory, network interface cards, routers or network cables, a sudden power surge or drop, improper shutdown of the system due to technical or other factors and virus attacks to the hard drive on which the database is stored can also be the cause.



Data corruption can easily be fixed by tools provided within the QuickBooks Software program, however, simply fixing the corruption without doing anything about the size of your data file means this problem will return.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are"connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar c Index error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks from version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro/Premier/Accountant/Enterprise version. This is a guaranteed service and unlike other services, there is never a charge to a file that cannot be repaired.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



