Fixed-Base Operators (FBO) Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : AFM Aviasi, Hawker Pacific, Qantas

Major players profiled in the study are:

Signature Flight Support, AFM Aviasi, Hawker Pacific, Qantas, Airflite International, Paragon Aviation Group, TAG Farnborough, Jetex, Dassault, Wira, Monadnock Aviation Inc. and Atlantic Aviation Services, Inc.



Scope of the Report of Fixed-base Operators (FBO)

An entity that has acquired permission from the airport to offer air navigation services, such as fuel, hangar and parking, aircraft rental, aircraft repair, flying training, and comparable services, is known as a fixed-base operator (FBO). A public airport's general boundaries, the site where the airport is leased out, and, in rare cases, a property that is a "pass-through the fence operation" are all served primarily by an FBO. The municipality itself may supply fuel, upkeep, and management of a simple FBO setup in many tiny airports and general aviation services like in distant or poor towns. Owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in fuel prices, and the decline in the number of flights in 2020 and so far, 2021 showcased a significant negative impact on the market globally. The constant decrease in the aviation market globally due to this pandemic has made several FBOs cut their operational costs and lay off employees.



In March 2022, Signature Aviation signed an agreement to acquire TAC Air and its 14 FBO units across different locations in the US. and In August 2022, Universal Aviation expanded its FBO service in Guatemala and Paraguay

In 2021, Jet Aviation, a part of General Dynamics Corp., had acquired ExecuJet's Zurich FBO and Hangar operations and Luxaviation's Swiss Aircraft Management and Charter Divisions



The Global Fixed-base Operators (FBO) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Parking, Air taxi and air charter operations, Line services, Passenger services, Repair and maintenance, Customs, Others), Application (Private Aviation, General Aviation)



Market Opportunities:

- During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the number of passengers flying across the world will rise by an average of roughly 3% to 4%. This is due to the expanding fleet of big general aviation aircraft.



Market Drivers:

- the expansion of airport infrastructure worldwide and the increasing demand for private and business aircraft, including both small and large ones



Market Trend:

- A new general aviation aircraft fleet with more seats is required due to the steadily increasing general aviation air traffic.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



