Summary

Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe - 2020, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



The Fixed Broadband is relied upon to come to an expected $XX.X billion by 2025 and it is a gauge to develop at a CAGR of X.X% for forecast period. This report centers around top makers in the Fixed Broadband, with generation, value, income, and market share for every producer/manufacturers.



Top Fixed Broadband Manufacturers:

Akado, Broadband Limited, BT, CityFibre, Columbia Telecom, Covage Open Fibre, Deutsche Glasfer, Disney, DNA, Drillisch, Fastweb, Fibrecop, Flashfibre, Gagnaveita Reykjavikur, Green Dot, Huawei, Liberty Global, MTS, Netflix, O2, Orange TIMGAMES, Pass Jeux Videos, Proximus, Salt, SFR, SIRO Ireland, SKY, Slovak Telekom, Sunrise, Swiss Open fibre, Swisscom, Telekom Romania, Telenor, Three UK, TIM, Tiscali, T-Mobile, Tomsk Telecommunications, Tomtel, United Internet, UPC Romania, Urban Internet.



Key Highlights

- Europe as a region is largely an advanced fixed broadband market.

- Governments and regulators are working in tandem to drive and develop fixed broadband infrastructure and adoption, especially in regards to FTTH/B - with major high-speed broadband coverage targets set across Europe.

- The European Commission (EC) has a vision to transform Europe into a gigabit society and to become a digital single market. The EC's targets include a 100Mbps broadband coverage across all member states by 2025. Often, member states opt mainly for FTTH/B to achieve these targets. Major government-backed national broadband plans will drive fiber coverage, faster Internet speeds, boost competition, and should lead to increased fixed broadband adoption.

- The COVID-19 crisis has also proved the importance of high-speed, reliable broadband access and has prompted a number of telcos to accelerate their FTTH/B rollouts; also boosting the M&As and joint venture activity in this space.

- Fixed broadband development also provides more service bundling and monetization opportunities for telcos - e.g., OTT video, cloud gaming, home office solutions (e.g., UC&C), and smart home services.

Ongoing structural/functional separation trends in Europe, aimed at creating fiber wholesalers offering open access fiber for the acceleration of fiber deployments, will present new opportunities for investors, telcos, and infrastructure vendors across the region.



Scope

- Fixed broadband lines penetration of the population will reach 30.7% in 2020, and will further expand to 37.1% by 2025.

- Fixed broadband lines in Europe will reach 313.3 million by 2025. The total broadband market will be led by the FTTH/B segment, which will increase by 65.9 million lines between 2020 and 2025.

- FTTH/B will account for 49.9% of total fixed broadband lines in 2025, up from 35.2% in 2020.

- Between 2020 and 2025, operators in Europe will generate a cumulative US$465.2 billion in fixed Internet services revenue.



