Fixed Income Outlook for Q4

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- The most recent fixed income outlook from Goldman Sachs asset management has identified an ongoing situation of changing landscapes and challenges as the pandemic continues to evolve. However, it's not just COVID-19 that is having an impact on the way that the market is changing but also other factors including logistical problems and changing demand dynamics. Financial conditions have eased somewhat since 2020 and there is a positive impulse from fiscal spending as well as global activity that is expansionary. However, the report warns that the context to this is changing, especially as the easier policies of the COVID era are now being left behind and, as the near-term environment now seems to be less friendly than in recent times, we are now likely moving into an era of a more cautious approach to investment. One major positive to hold onto could be the resolution of supply bottlenecks, which could have a big impact in the coming months.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and is one of the leading specialist asset management recruiters in the USA. The firm operates across the country, with a presence in most major hubs, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. As asset management recruiters focused on supporting organizations across the industry, the firm has built a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. This, combined with a mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables Selby Jennings to create options for every business. The team brings a range of expertise to the table, not just as asset management recruiters, but also specialists in hiring for many other fields across the banking and financial services industry, including risk management, corporate and investment banking, sales and trading, financial technology and insurance and actuarial. The firm has connections with employers of all types and is a go to for talented people keen to take career-defining next steps.



In addition to consistent performance as asset management recruiters in the USA, Selby Jennings also brings a unique international dimension and reach to the work that the firm does. The USA team is part of a global workforce that numbers more than 1,000, for example. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Vital to ongoing expansion has been the investment poured into development of the internal team at Selby Jennings. Consultants receive regular training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Selby Jennings are asset management recruiters with a broad reach that also extends into other banking and financial services fields - as a result, there are many different roles available via the firm today, including USPD Analyst/Associate, DevOps Architect and Private Equity Associate [Technology].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Asset Management recruiters visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.