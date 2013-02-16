Fixed Line Telecoms: Global Industry Almanac - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Fixed Line Telecoms: Global Industry Almanac" from MarketLine, now available
Fixed Line Telecoms: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Fixed Line Telecoms industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global fixed line telecoms market shrank by 1.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $564.4 billion.
In 2016, the global fixed line telecoms market is forecast to have a value of $524.4 billion, a decrease of 7.1% since 2011.
The global fixed line telecoms market shrank by 1.6% in 2011 to reach a volume of 1,002.6 million fixed line telephones.
In 2016, the global fixed line telecoms market is forecast to have a volume of 920 million fixed line telephones, a decrease of 8.2% since 2011.
Voice only is the largest segment of the global fixed line telecoms market, accounting for 56.8% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 35.3% of the global fixed line telecoms market value.
NTT Group is the leading player in the global fixed line telecoms market, generating a 14.5% share of the market's value.
