Fixed & Mobile C-Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fixed & Mobile C-arms market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8 percent. The demand for C-arms for image intensifying is driven by an increase in the geriatric population and the increase in the adoption of new technological advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors. A high rate of research and development is carried out by the manufacturers to cater to the changing demands of the market. For example, Ziehm Imaging Company focuses only on the development and production of C-arms and recently has launched a new generation 'Vision RFD' for hybrid theaters. Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market growth of fixed and mobile C-arms during the forecast period include a rising number of chronic diseases among the population, an increase in air and water-borne diseases and an increased need to detect the internal injury and diseases at an early stage. Additionally, the need for on-time treatment in order to prevent future complications, increase in cases of a road accident and sports injury, growing competition in private sectors, technological advancements, and increased application of c-arms in orthopedic and urology surgeries are expected to drive the market growth.



Key participants include GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., ATON GmbH, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic Inc., Toshiba Medical System Corp., Othoscan Inc. and Hitachi Ltd



In order to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players, the manufacturers adopt new strategies and technologies in building products that will help increase customer base and cater to a wide range of applications. For example, 'Cios Fit' by Siemens is a C-arm instrument that generates crystal clear images with premium technology, is simple to use, and provides high up-time with built-to-last design. However, the expansion of Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs), the government imposed rules and regulations, the high price of the equipment and harmful radiations emitted by the C-arm equipment are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Fixed & Mobile C-arms market on the basis of device type, application type, end use, and region:



Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fixed C-arms,

Mobile C-arms,

Full size C-arms,

Mini C-arms

Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Gastroenterology,

Pain Management,

Orthopedics & Trauma,

Neurosurgery,

Cardiovascular

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Clinic

Nursing Homes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Fixed & Mobile C-arms market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 3.7 % and 3.6% CAGR, respectively. Expansion and enhancement of the healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the market.



As of 2018, Mobile C-arm is the dominating Fixed & Mobile C-arms, which holds 30.6% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions



Pain Management segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.4% and is expected to reach USD 816 million by the end of the forecast period.



There are around more than 34,000 OEC mobile C-arms, including 10,000 OEC 9900 Elite systems, in use throughout the world. OEC possesses proprietary accuracy imaging technology using Dynamic Range Management to obtain high-quality images in almost every situation.



Demand for mobile C-arm devices for orthopedic surgical applications, such as placement of pedicle screws in the spinal cord or repositioning of dislocated bone fragments, is swiftly increasing owing to advancements in medical instruments.



Asia Pacific is expected to experience high growth based on increasing government initiatives, flourishing healthcare industry, increasing medical tourism, and growing awareness for advanced imaging procedures…Continued



