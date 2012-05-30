Fixed Price Marketing Packages Help Companies Grow Their Business, Make Their Budgets Go Further

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Given that more than three-quarters of the world’s population is now online, the majority of businesses across the globe understand in order to attract the greatest number of customers, it is imperative to have a strong Internet presence.



In fact, according to the HubSpot “2012 State of Inbound Marketing Report,” 89 percent of businesses are either maintaining or increasing their Internet marketing budgets for 2012.



But while many businesses recognize the positive impact online marketing has on their overall revenue stream, knowing where to find top-notch marketing specialists who can deliver superior results can be a challenge.



For help finding the leading agencies and specialists from around the world, small to medium-sized businesses can now turn to Marketing Outfield, the only online marketplace for professional marketing packages. The revolutionary online resource features a wide selection of customer-rated independent marketing experts offering fixed price marketing services and clear delivery dates.



Whether a business is interested in improving their website’s Google ranking, increasing their social media presence, adding to their site’s online content, or developing a completely new brand, Marketing Outfield can assist them in finding a cost-effective marketing package from a top-rated industry professional.



Companies can simply browse through the site’s available small business marketing packages by the service they are interested in purchasing. Each package comes with a predetermined delivery date or timeframe and a fixed one-time rate or fixed monthly rate, giving buyers an extra boost of assurance and helping them save money in the process.



According to Dave Hubbard, CEO of Marketing Outfield, “By purchasing fixed price services your marketing budget goes further and you better understand how to drive profitable revenue cost-effectively. This could give you a strategic advantage over your competition, who probably thinks that marketing is an art form that they cannot afford. Marketing is a process that any smart business person can leverage.”



Once a business chooses to buy a fixed price marketing package, they can create a free Marketing Outfield user account and complete the transaction on-the-spot. Marketing Outfield charges no fee to buyers for using their service.



Marketing Outfield also features an educational blog for business leaders to discuss the diversity of successful marketing ideas for small business, including the execution of traditional and Internet marketing.



For more information or to peruse the site’s large assortment of fixed price marketing packages, visit http://www.MarketingOutfield.com



About Marketing Outfield

Marketing Outfield is a unique online marketplace designed to help businesses grow their revenues with cost-effective marketing packages from customer-rated marketing specialists. CEO and Founder Dave Hubbard offers more than 30 years of experience helping companies profitably grow their business.