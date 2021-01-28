New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Fixed Satellite Services Market



Fixed Satellite Service is a radio-communication service between ground stations at a given position which is fixed to a certain area, which uses VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) technology for supplying high-speed communication to the end-users. The FSS works on bands such as X-band, Ka-band, and C-band, which helps in offering better services on the existing networks.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Rising spending on enterprise and broadband connectivity, telecom or voice backhaul, business, content and broadcast delivery, and emergency continuity solutions along with military satellite communication is expected to fuel global demand during the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the number of HDTV channels and broadband subscribers with the acceleration of DTH TV platforms is predicted to propel the Fixed Satellite Services market growth.



Increasing demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband, along with the need for high-throughput connectivity in the oil & gas sector, is expected to be the major factors responsible for the growth of the Fixed Satellite Services market.



Currently, there's an increase in the number of UHD channels offered by many service providers, with live broadcasts in ultra-HD is one of the major driving forces for the fixed satellite services market.



Few of the other major market drivers are rising demand for high-definition broadcast services and also rise in economic conditions of various emerging economies. The implementation of advanced end-user hardware and rising investment into Research & Development is also fuelling the industry towards growth.



Regional Outlook



North America is expected to be the leading region for the Fixed Satellite Services market. The rising usage of Ka-band to comply with the increasing need for network-users, media and government is expected to boost the market in this region. The presence of a large consumer base coupled with ever-changing regulatory and competitive landscapes is projected to fuel the market in the Asia Pacific region.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fixed Satellite Services market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Fixed Satellite Services market are listed below:



Eutelsat CommunicationsA. (France), Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. (Singapore), Embratel Star One (Brazil), Telesat Canada (Canada), Intelsat S.A. (Luxembourg), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand), Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan), Hispasat (Spain), and Arabsat (Saudi Arabia).



Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Channel Broadcast, Wholesale, Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution, Broadband and Enterprise Network, Backhaul Services, Managed Services, Others



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Aerospace and Defense, Government, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Telecom and IT, Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Small office Home office, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fixed Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fixed Satellite Services Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Fixed Satellite Services Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Fixed Satellite Services Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Fixed Satellite Services Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



