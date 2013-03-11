Fixed Voice over Internet Protocol Service Market in Europe 2012-2016 nEW rEPORT

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Fixed VoIP Service market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for low-cost communication services. The Fixed VoIP Service market in Europe has also been witnessing the reduction in price of fixed VoIP equipment. However, the increased concern about VoIP call security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Fixed Voice over Internet Protocol Service Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Europe; it also covers the Fixed VoIP Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are France Telecom SA, SFR SA, Free Telecom Ltd., and British Telecom Public Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Skype Inc.,Vonage Holdings Corp., Bright House Networks LLC.,8x8 Inc., iBasis Inc., TalkTalk Telecom Group plc, DSG International plc.,Level 3 Communications Inc., Kcom Group plc, Easynet Group plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100254/fixed-voice-over-internet-protocol-service-market-in-europe-2012-2016.html