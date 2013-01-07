Fixed VoIP Services Market in the US 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Fixed VoIP Services market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of next-generation telecom infrastructure. The Fixed VoIP Services market in the US has also been witnessing subscribers switching from fixed telephones to fixed VoIP services. However, the security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Fixed VoIP Services Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Fixed VoIP Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Comcast Corp., Time Warner Cables Inc., Cablevision Systems Inc., Cox Communications Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Charter Communication Inc., Bright House Networks LLC, and 8x8 Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



