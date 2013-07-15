Fixing 40,000 Real Estate Transactions in the Cloud

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The cloud-based software solutions EZ Coordinator and Closing Time are now integrated, sparing buyers and real estate professionals the uncertainties, delays and piles of paperwork for which the industry has been notorious.



Closing Time and EZ Coordinator are built on the premise that there is no reason for real estate to be as complicated as it is. EZ Coordinator simplifies real estate transactions for agents, brokers, and transaction coordinators, and Closing Time helps buyers manage their acquisition. Today, the makers of these highly acclaimed online tools, Sequent Systems and Amitree, have rolled out an integrated release of their products. Agents using EZ Coordinator can now invite their buyers to become involved in the closing process by using Closing Time’s tools to manage their responsibilities.



More than 4,000 real estate professionals have implemented EZ Coordinator in their businesses in the past six months. Jennifer Ash is among the transaction coordinators who run their workload through the tool. She works at yourvirtualtc.com, a company that manages transactions for real estate agencies and brokerages.



Keeping thousands of files in good shape



“Having trialed 20 different transaction management systems, I have finally found a cost effective way to provide clients with real-time information and to manage multiple transactions through custom settings and permissions for each realtor or broker: EZ Coordinator,” explained Ash. “Agents can access their transactions even when I’m out of the office, and the data will be in good shape when I get back.” Ash’s system actively ensures clean data by prompting for the next step: “As an independent transaction coordinator, being impeccably organized is key!”



Jeremy Shoenig, VP of Operations and Product at Sequent Systems, said that EZ Coordinator has grown exponentially over the last few months and now manages 225,000 files, 30,000 of which were uploaded in May alone. “Our users have closed more than 40,000 real estate transactions on EZ Coordinator, so far,” he said.



About Sequent Systems

Sequent Systems has been at the forefront of cloud based real-estate transaction management since it first launched its landmark Sequent Enterprise product, now used by condo developers and marketers world-wide. The company was founded in 2002 by real estate professionals with decades of industry experience. Sequent Systems is now also servicing the single-family home sale market with EZ Coordinator.



About Amitree

Amitree was founded in 2012 by Jonathan Aizen and Paul Knegten with a vision to simplify life's complex processes. Their product, Closing Time, simplifies the process of buying a home and is the first tool for home buyers that translates the complex, stressful process of home buying into a predictable, understandable flow of tasks and deliverables explained into plain English.



