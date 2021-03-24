Fixing QuickBooks File Corruption the Manual, the Automatic or the Easy E-Tech Way

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- In order for a QuickBooks file to be read properly, data has to be ordered and placed correctly in the file. A data file under 200 MB is more manageable and makes it easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order.



A large file that causes corruption can also result in inaccurate reports. "One way to detect data corruption is by taking a peek at the Balance Sheet. If the totals Assets do not equal total Liabilities and Equity, there is a problem," E-Tech's John Rocha said. "Corruption can also be detected by comparing balances in similar accounts on different reports. Net Income, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and other balance sheet balances can be compared to other reports in QuickBooks. If these amounts do not match, that is another indication of a corrupt file."



A data file size that grows beyond a healthy limit could cause data file corruption. Other reasons could be a lack of resources such as RAM, Virtual memory, network interface cards, routers or network cables. Another cause of file corruption could be power fluctuations, improper shutdown of the system and malware or virus attacks on the hard drive where the database is stored.



Data corruption can easily be prevented by updating patches, keeping the file and list sizes in check, monitoring database file fragments monthly and creating regular backups.



Other manual techniques include removing all exchange before a specific date or starting another QuickBooks record with Opening Balances.



Using QuickBooks File Doctor orrunning Rebuild Data Utility and Verify tool can also correct corrupt files.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks from version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise version.



