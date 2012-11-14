FixMyHome Online Service Gives Your Business a Fighting Chance This Winter

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Do you have work around the home you’d like completed but not sure where to turn to? How can you find a trustworthy and reputable company at a competitive price?



This is where the brand new FixMyHome service comes in, designed specifically to link consumers with professional tradespeople. With a range of products and services to choose from, including replacement boilers, solar panels, new windows, conservatories and many more, you can compare quotes from vetted contractors at the click of a button.



Products and services FixMyHome offers includes:



-Solar panels

This renewable technology has escalated in popularity with energy bills on the rise. Solar panels offer consumers the chance to reduce their energy bill and earn a fixed income with the Government backed feed-in tariff.



-Replacement boilers

With a new boiler, consumers have the chance to instantly see heating bill reductions up to £300 annually. An efficient system will keep homes warmer throughout the year whilst cutting a property’s carbon dioxide emissions, helping the environment in the process.



-New windows

New windows such as double glazing are crucial in this day and age. Up to 25% of heat in the home can be lost through the windows, so replacing inefficient units is crucial to cutting bills and keeping homes warmer.



-A new conservatory

More and more homeowners are looking at extending their property and what better way than with a conservatory? Conservatories provide homes with extra space and light and a range of fantastic styles and designs means there’s the opportunity to find something that matches your home and can be used throughout the year.



-How to use FixMyHome

FixMyHome makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted and reputable trade professionals, with two options to consider:



-Post a home improvement project on the FixMyHome forums

With FixMyHome it’s possible to post the work you require with as much detail as possible. This is then viewable by all the contractors registered to FixMyHome, and you’ll receive quotes from these trusted companies. You can view the company credentials and portfolio of work, before deciding if any of them match your specifications. Ultimately, the choice is yours.



-Contact contractors directly via FixMyHome

If you don’t want to receive quotes from a number of contractors, you also have the opportunity to approach companies directly. On FixMyHome you can view a directory of companies registered to the site, view portfolios and read referrals from past customers. This takes away the stress of finding a reputable company and if you like what you see, contact the professional directly.



If you have home improvement work around the house that needs to be completed, you can consider www.fixmyhome.org.uk and receive quotes from reputable companies.



Louisa Berkane

info@fixmyhome.org.uk