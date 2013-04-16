Fixpod to Be Featured on ABC's the Checkout After Offering Cheapest Screen Repair for iPhone, iPod and iPad in Australia

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Apple handheld devices such as the iPhone and iPad are some of the most popular consumer electronics products in Australia, but despite this extreme popularity they are still fragile, and are one of the most expensive products to repair, especially when taken through Apple’s official channels. Fixpod has offered Apple repairs so much cheaper than the genius bar that they have been invited to speak on ABC’s The Checkout on how iPhone owners can save money.



The company offers iPhone repair at any level, from offering the cheapest screen repair on the market today to repairing fine electronics, the company are confident they can repair any Apple device at virtually any level of damage. The company has repaired more than 30,000 Apple products across its five year history and is now branching out into other service areas such as Samsung Galaxy repair.



The company also provides a service to unlock iPhone devices from networks without the need for jailbreaking, which voids warranty and can result in bugs in the phone’s operation. These services have proven incredibly popular for people as alternatives to the Apple Store.



A spokesperson for Fixpod explained, “We see a lot of these devices that have been dropped in water, and a few even run over. Our favourite however was case where the phone was dropped in peanut butter! By focusing on only a few devices, and having a real depth of knowledge about them we could fix anything. And our customers loved us; we pride ourselves on the quality of our work and the service that we offer. As such, we’re looking forward to meeting the guys at The Checkout and talking about why repairing your Apple device will save consumer money.”



About Fixpod

Fixpod was established in late 2008 in Sydney after recognising that people really cared about their iPhones & iPods and wanted a repair service they could trust. Specialising on portable Apple devices meant every detail of every model of iPod and iPhone ever made was meticulously studied, pulled apart and fixed. In over 5 years more than 30,000 iPods and iPhones have been repaired by Fixpod, which has grown to fix hundreds of devices each week. For more information, please visit: http://www.fixpod.com.au/